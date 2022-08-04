Munkers in  
Solution Architect  

Microsoft always a safe bet?

I've always wanted to work for a Microsoft and been looking at roles and considering applying (cloud pre-sales, ATS/ETL, CSA, etc type roles).  With them having recently just cut some jobs and announced thinning their open positions, any reason to think I should hold off?  Or still take a swing and just let the process do it's thing and if I find a good role and it's still listed keep following the dream?
Yonrkvtjcesibdub Software Engineer  
Always apply if you have the bandwidth. You have nothing to lose and all to gain. Don’t let your ego get in the way of an opportunity
