DaddyElon in  
Software Engineer  

Zoox vs Scale AI

Anyone have insight on Zoox's culture, WLB, and management? Especially in the Perception org?

Comp aside (both are similar)
2
3048
Sort by:
undertoneSoftware Engineer  
Not sure about Zoox, but Scale AI is a bit disorganized from what I’ve heard since the CEO has his own ideas for how to run a startup. Heard a lot of engineering talent churns because they’re more of an operations company disguised as a tech solution. Really it’s glorified mechanical turk with a bit better tech layer.
3
DVGnf2308ut224njSoftware Engineer  
def an ops company!

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482