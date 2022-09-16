DaddyElon in
Zoox vs Scale AI
Anyone have insight on Zoox's culture, WLB, and management? Especially in the Perception org?
Comp aside (both are similar)
undertoneSoftware Engineer
Not sure about Zoox, but Scale AI is a bit disorganized from what I’ve heard since the CEO has his own ideas for how to run a startup. Heard a lot of engineering talent churns because they’re more of an operations company disguised as a tech solution. Really it’s glorified mechanical turk with a bit better tech layer.
DVGnf2308ut224njSoftware Engineer
def an ops company!
