Ridiculous interview processes?

Tech is known for long winded hiring processes, but I'm curious to know what's the most ridiculous one you've run into lol.


I just had a recruiter explain that I'd have to do a 3 separate interviews (normal), but then an online assessment and prepare a 1 hour presentation.


For an entry level operations manager role...

JSGuruSoftware Engineer  
Principal eng role at opendoor. 6.5 hours. One 30 minute screen, one 1 hr live coding test. Proceed to next phase = Four 1hr tech sessions (2 architecture diagram sessions and 2 live coding tests) and One 1hr final. Took a better job offer in the end.

Huge waste of energy.
Will never do anything like that again.
DGraphic Design at LJIET 
What position did you applied for!?

