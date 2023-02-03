SunwojMaker in
Ridiculous interview processes?
Tech is known for long winded hiring processes, but I'm curious to know what's the most ridiculous one you've run into lol.
I just had a recruiter explain that I'd have to do a 3 separate interviews (normal), but then an online assessment and prepare a 1 hour presentation.
For an entry level operations manager role...
What position did you applied for!?
Huge waste of energy.
Will never do anything like that again.