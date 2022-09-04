👋😄 September Welcome + Market Update 📉❓

New September members -- Welcome! This is a place to chat and ask questions about all things tech, jobs, and ways to advance your career! Please introduce yourself below and tell us how we can help you!









According to the National Association of Business Economics (NABE), 72% of economists expect a recession by the middle of next year. 😣📉





Between record inflation, shocks to the global supply chain, and a host of ongoing political challenges, the American economy seems to be headed towards a recession whether we like it or not. Many economists believe we are already there depending on what economic factors you consider. Despite massive layoffs from some of the country’s largest tech companies like Microsoft, Meta, Google, and most recently, Snap, we remain optimistic that the recession will not last long and if anything, the reshuffling of talent will give rise to new players in markets ripe for disruption.





What do you think the next 6 months will look like? Share your thoughts and opinions with us!





