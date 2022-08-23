Mcjqb939ujNHvb in
What questions usually make engineers stumble during interviews?
In my experience, these have been the things that swe's consistently have trouble with. Wondering if there are other specific things you guys struggle with. I figure this would be a good forum to do some knowledge sharing and help people get passed their interviews.
- Dynamic programming, since the concept is unintuitive 99% of the companies don't use the knowledge of this concept
- Estimating system numbers in a system design interview is something even experienced candidates get incorrect or fail to communicate how they justify choices
- Choice of database, SQL v/s No-SQL is still something that makes engineers uncomfortable because most of the teams in real life only work with a single type of database.
bWMf7VQPepMoy48f72Software Engineer
Behavioral interview stories. Spend some time coming up with a time you helped resolve a conflict, etc.
