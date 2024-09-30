Securing Compensation for Significant Contributions

If you were working at a FAANG company and came up with a new feature that may significantly benefit it, possibly solving a big problem plaguing generative AI, how would you ensure credit/compensation before sharing it?





- the idea falls way outside the scope of your job description

- you're a low level engineer

- you believe patents can be easily skirted since there's many ways of implementing this solution, but only a handful of companies have the infrastructure required to successfully implement it (and yours probably has the best chances)