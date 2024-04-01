Scalability choice

Poll

Ok, so a group of friends and I are developing a startup, which we hope will eventually receive about 3 million requests a month within the span of 5 years. Our options are Django or Laravel. Which do you think is more scalable? We don't plan to switch backends or scale up infrastructure for at least 5 years, and we also have a short-paced time span of 1 year or less. I'm totally into Laravel and I have substantial skills with Python too. My concern is investing time into Learning Django to make the switch. Should I? (If Django is a better choice)