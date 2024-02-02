Startups to FAANG

Hey all, I’ve been working in startups for the past 10 years, been through an acquisition (illiquid assets 🥳🥲) I’m mostly a backend engineer, but have done some mobile dev as well. Currently backend with gen AI focus. I’m now planning on having a kid with my wife and settling a bit more, so looking for more stability, and higher immediate comps. My biggest fear is having to go through the whiteboard interview lol. I haven’t done this in forever and would have to start from scratch. Anyone with the same background? Any kind of program you’d recommend? Did you get a coach to get back up to speed or straight to Leetcode? Thanks 🙏