Product Manager - Amazon

Hi there! I'm trying to make the move to Amazon for product manager position and has not been successful. Wanna get your thoughts and advice esp. from those who went through the procees, particularly:

- is referral the only way to get past resume screening? I applied 2 times before and never heard back. I do believe I'm much better in person than on paper so need to find the right way to do this.

- I heard that I should maintain a period of at least 6 months between applications - is it just myth or it really impacts how recruiters would view my profile if I apply for multiple posts during a "short" (less than 6m) period of time?

- any Amazonian/ Amazonian PM that could help me with a referral and/or a quick chat - i'd love to learn more?





Thanks guys!



