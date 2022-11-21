Bog Iger is returning to Disney

Bob Iger is back. He left Disney at the outset of Covid, but was backseat driving the company so much that Bob Chapek quit and left the reins to Bob Iger again. Been a bit of rough patch for Disney with Disney+, will be interesting to see how things change further.





https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/bob-iger-returning-disney-ceo-2022-11-21/