Bog Iger is returning to Disney

Bob Iger is back. He left Disney at the outset of Covid, but was backseat driving the company so much that Bob Chapek quit and left the reins to Bob Iger again. Been a bit of rough patch for Disney with Disney+, will be interesting to see how things change further.
https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/bob-iger-returning-disney-ceo-2022-11-21/
Bob Iger returning to Disney as CEO for two years
Former Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger is returning to the media company as CEO less than a year after he retired, a surprise appointment that comes as the entertainment company struggles to turn its streaming TV services into a profitable business.
