vishnm in
Poll
Seeking Career Advice on Job Role and Future Path
I recently joined a consultancy firm, transitioning from a previous role at an MNC. During my interview process, I was assured that I would be placed in a development role focused on Python. However, after joining, I've been assigned to the GenAI support team. In this role, I am primarily troubleshooting chatbot issues and, if the issue is system-related or code chnages required, I am required to escalate the problem to developers.
Given this situation, I am unsure about my next steps and would greatly appreciate your guidance.
Would it be advisable to stay in this role for a year and wait for a potential transition to a development position, or should I explore other opportunities and consider switching companies for a higher salary package?
For context, I have 4 years of experience in web development, specializing in Python backend development, and my current salary is 13 LPA with my current organization in India. My concerns are whether switching companies before completing a year could negatively impact my career in the long term, and if I should continue focusing on Django as a backend developer or pivot towards AI/ML.
I would greatly appreciate any insights or advice you can share to help me make a more informed decision. Thank you for your time and guidance.
Select one or more
45 participants
1
2139
Sort by:
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,604
As you mentioned, it's a consultancy firm there should be multiple project ongoing. Give it sometime, try networking as you progress at your organization and you may try to get into backend project as you want.
Once you complete a year in the organization you can take a informed decision whether to switch or be at the same organization.
Keep on preparing for interviews on the side so that you can switch whenever you want.