Seeking Career Advice on Job Role and Future Path

Given this situation, I am unsure about my next steps and would greatly appreciate your guidance.





Would it be advisable to stay in this role for a year and wait for a potential transition to a development position, or should I explore other opportunities and consider switching companies for a higher salary package?





For context, I have 4 years of experience in web development, specializing in Python backend development, and my current salary is 13 LPA with my current organization in India. My concerns are whether switching companies before completing a year could negatively impact my career in the long term, and if I should continue focusing on Django as a backend developer or pivot towards AI/ML.





I would greatly appreciate any insights or advice you can share to help me make a more informed decision. Thank you for your time and guidance.

I recently joined a consultancy firm, transitioning from a previous role at an MNC. During my interview process, I was assured that I would be placed in a development role focused on Python. However, after joining, I've been assigned to the GenAI support team. In this role, I am primarily troubleshooting chatbot issues and, if the issue is system-related or code chnages required, I am required to escalate the problem to developers.