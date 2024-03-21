Ridwanullah Hammed in  
Software Engineer  

Poll

Computer Science degree or Self taught

Do you prefer having a CS degree than self taught 

To me i believe have a CS degree help in place if job search because coming out of college you can start applying for internships and that will give you quicker experience than a self taught developer applying for entry level job when requiter are looking for experience engineers 

What do you think let me know in the comment section 

Closed

52 participants

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
If you have the opportunity and a desire, then a CS degree definitely makes sense. But it's not a guarantee that you'll be better off either, I've seen a lot of self taught engineers promote really well, so it all comes down to how you work.
