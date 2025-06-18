theras in
Zuckerberg offers $100M SIGN-ON BONUSES to OpenAI talent
Big Zucc's been offering some insane sign-on bonuses and compensation packages for his superintelligence team.
Altman responds by saying that "none of our best people have taken it" and says that OpenAI is better positioned to achieve superintelligence.
Levels.fyi got a cool shoutout too!
News here: https://qz.com/openais-sam-altman-zuckerberg-meta-scaleai-100-million-bonuses-superintelligence
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
Dude, where's my sign-on 😭😭 I don't even want $100M bruh just give me a bonus at all, this market's rough for a new grad
21
happyjalapenoProduct Designer
You're not them, bro.
19
