Zuckerberg offers $100M SIGN-ON BONUSES to OpenAI talent

Big Zucc's been offering some insane sign-on bonuses and compensation packages for his superintelligence team.


Altman responds by saying that "none of our best people have taken it" and says that OpenAI is better positioned to achieve superintelligence.


Levels.fyi got a cool shoutout too!


News here: https://qz.com/openais-sam-altman-zuckerberg-meta-scaleai-100-million-bonuses-superintelligence

boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia 
Dude, where's my sign-on 😭😭 I don't even want $100M bruh just give me a bonus at all, this market's rough for a new grad
happyjalapenoProduct Designer  
You're not them, bro.
