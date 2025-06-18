Zuckerberg offers $100M SIGN-ON BONUSES to OpenAI talent

Big Zucc's been offering some insane sign-on bonuses and compensation packages for his superintelligence team.





Altman responds by saying that "none of our best people have taken it" and says that OpenAI is better positioned to achieve superintelligence.





Levels.fyi got a cool shoutout too!





News here: https://qz.com/openais-sam-altman-zuckerberg-meta-scaleai-100-million-bonuses-superintelligence