vipersdk in
Compensation in Bay Area
interviewed for remote positon where the base salary was 180K and now they want me to move to bay area for hybrid role, what would be equivaltent to 180K remote (anywhere inside US). Right now I am in MN
3
1657
Sort by:
19g6vkwv03qgjSoftware Engineer
Does it come with a bonus or stock that you weren't getting in MN? If not then I would tell them to increase that to at least $340k https://www.nerdwallet.com/cost-of-living-calculator/compare/minneapolis-mn-vs-san-francisco-ca
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,436