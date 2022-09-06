r39nfaiuIIK in
What matters the most to you when evaluating a job offer? Compensation Potential, WLB, or Job Security?
Curious what your ranking is for the following:
- Compensation Potential
- Work-Life Balance
- Job Security
Perhaps there's something else but those are the three (in that order) that I consider. Hoping to get a few offers soon and share for feedback.
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
I would say getting respect is number one. That's comes before anything to me. I have worked at jobs that paid well, but people were shitting all over one another, but they were highly. It was a toxic as fuck environment.
9
r39nfaiuIIKSoftware Engineer at Fidelity Investments
I agree! Thats a non-negotiable for me. If you dont respect me as a person, how do I know you have my best interests when makin business decisions when I'm not in the room?
8
