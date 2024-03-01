Finding a job - has become really this hard?

After layoffs effected me beginning of the year I've been searching for jobs relentlessly. Internally - no success (not surprising) I have probably written more than 40 applications now, most included a tailored CV to that role and cover letter. The good news is I get invited quite often (roughly 30%) but nothing comes out of it. Recently I was declined after 6 (!) Interviews at a mid sized company, because in the last interview they didn't see the "right spirit" with me. Fuck that bullshit. What happened in the last years that the job marked got screwed so hard? In the beginning I was focusing on companies more similar to my current employer (faang) but now even smaller places. It feels so frustrating to be rejected from smaller no name companies. I seriously start to feel more and more sick by the day. Does anyone have an advice for me to navigate this?