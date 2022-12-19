ajfied in
How accurate are levels.fyi internship compensation stats?
I recently got an SWE Internship offer from Apple in Cupertino. As per the current levels stats, the pay for an SWE Intern in Cupertino ranges from 46 to 58 USD per hour.
My offer is just $43/hr, which is very far from $58/hr. Are they not paying me fairly or did the other guy (with $58) have insane negotiation skills?
26
6761
Sort by:
RayKurzweilSoftware Engineer at Google
Interns don't negotiate.
19
wasuComputer Science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
unless hourly pay is publicly available on the company website, interns should try and negotiate.
3
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482