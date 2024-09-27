Career advice!

Hey folks,





Senior Java/Angular full stack dev here. I'm kind of overwhelmed by the amount of learning required to be a decent developer in this space. Here is a small but partial list that I am expected to be competent in/have worked in the past:





FE:

HTML, JS, TS, Ajax, JQuery, Angular JS, Angular, Angular CLI, gulp, bower, Webpack, jasmine, mocha, karma, mockito, protractor, playwright etc





BE:

Java, J2EE, Spring MVC, Spring boot/Security/Data/cloud etc, JUnit, Spring Rest, Mockito etc





DB: Core concepts(read normalizations, joins, procedures, indexing, optimization), SQL and no SQL DBs





Others: Shell scripting, python, Docker, Kubernetes, maven, gradle, groovy(pipeline)





Core: strong computing background - still need to brush up with design patterns, data structures, algorithms, OS, networks etc.





This is just a subset of things that came right to my mind. Of course, few would argue that you need to be "good in basics" of computing. The problem is, interviews are not limited to just that. The other problem I am seeing is, full stack = FE dev + BE Dev + DBA + Devops profiles. I'm interviewed by 4 guys who are all deep in what they do and expect the same depth from me. When I'm wide, I cannot be deep. I am in a constant loop of learning/certifications and working under pressure.





I'm frustrated because, even compensation wise, I feel there is probably 10-15% more than say an automation engineer or PO where the upskilling required is a lot less and most is anyways gone in taxes. No longer working for passion for coding(its like eating dessert but within 10 seconds - not fun).





Probably sounds like a rant, but I'm looking for some direction here. I have thought about entirely pivoting and becoming a developer in a tool or PO or QA or may be entirely change my career. Any ideas where I don't have to start from being a junior dev again? Thoughts?!