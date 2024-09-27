Career advice!

stillSearching99 in  
Hey folks,


Senior Java/Angular full stack dev here. I'm kind of overwhelmed by the amount of learning required to be a decent developer in this space. Here is a small but partial list that I am expected to be competent in/have worked in the past:


FE:

HTML, JS, TS, Ajax, JQuery, Angular JS, Angular, Angular CLI, gulp, bower, Webpack, jasmine, mocha, karma, mockito, protractor, playwright etc


BE:

Java, J2EE, Spring MVC, Spring boot/Security/Data/cloud etc, JUnit, Spring Rest, Mockito etc


DB: Core concepts(read normalizations, joins, procedures, indexing, optimization), SQL and no SQL DBs


Others: Shell scripting, python, Docker, Kubernetes, maven, gradle, groovy(pipeline)


Core: strong computing background - still need to brush up with design patterns, data structures, algorithms, OS, networks etc.


This is just a subset of things that came right to my mind. Of course, few would argue that you need to be "good in basics" of computing. The problem is, interviews are not limited to just that. The other problem I am seeing is, full stack = FE dev + BE Dev + DBA + Devops profiles. I'm interviewed by 4 guys who are all deep in what they do and expect the same depth from me. When I'm wide, I cannot be deep. I am in a constant loop of learning/certifications and working under pressure.


I'm frustrated because, even compensation wise, I feel there is probably 10-15% more than say an automation engineer or PO where the upskilling required is a lot less and most is anyways gone in taxes. No longer working for passion for coding(its like eating dessert but within 10 seconds - not fun).


Probably sounds like a rant, but I'm looking for some direction here. I have thought about entirely pivoting and becoming a developer in a tool or PO or QA or may be entirely change my career. Any ideas where I don't have to start from being a junior dev again? Thoughts?!

eightysixerSoftware Engineer  
I always thought "full stack" was an antipattern and a bad trend for the industry. As you said, it's unreasonable for you to go deep everywhere, but I think you could improve your market value if you picked one area and went deep (i.e. be a T-shaped engineer). Given the saturation in the labor market supply, companies can afford to be picky and hold out for those T-shaped engineers to show up. My suggestion would be to find a job in a specific concentration (FE, BE, Data, whatever) and spend some time going deep on it. Then you'll be a much more attractive full stack candidate, if that's what you really want. That said, I too have thought about leaving engineering because the state of interviewing in the industry is ridiculous and counterproductive. We overindex on searching for mythical "impostors" to weed out of the process.
