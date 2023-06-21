Noideator in
Is it me or it seems harder to find a full remote job in Cybersecurity in europe?
I'm an Italian cybersecurity professional with 5 years of experience, specialized in identity management and I hear back from Italian companies 100% of the time but less than 10% when I search outside Italy.
It's tough to find a full remote position in cybersecurity compared to developers when I try to get a job from companies outside the Italian perimeter, is there a reason for this or am I just unlucky?
4
1292
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
What kinds of companies are you applying to outside of Italy?
FlamingoFabioSecurity
Tech companies first, then consulting companies and so on with any kind of
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,482