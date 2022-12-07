RiotNoor in
Want to get started in the gaming industry, but don't know how to begin the process? feat. Riot Games
On December 8 at 3:00 p.m., EST PowerToFly is holding a special live Q&A featuring the Director of User Experience Design for VALORANT Julia Marsh, and Technical Game Designer for TFT Lynda Tang to help dispel some myths about working in the gaming industry.
RSVP here: https://powertofly.com/events/details/1385869-getting-started-in-the-gaming-industry/
DrizzyjData Analyst
I’m not quite sure why, but is the link not working or is the site having issues?
1
Hso81JahduUX Designer at Smartsheet
Yeah someone else said the link is being weird too but if you go to powerflys website you can find it and register
https://powertofly.com/events/?filter=upcoming
1
