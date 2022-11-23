Moses Mwaura in
Last year, I couldn't make it past any initial assessment. This year, I solve them completely around 40% of the time but fail in the pair interviews. I guess what i am asking is how do I land an internship; how do I prepare for it. I have been doing LeetCode but even that is too hard for most questions and it gets boring for me at some point and it becomes hard to get back into.
slangBackend Software Engineer
Why are you failing in the pairing interviews? IMO that part is the most fair assessment, whereas leet-code isn't representative at all of what an engineer actually does.
