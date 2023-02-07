Looking for TA/Recruiter Job.

I'm seeking employment in the recruiting industry in the USA, UK, Europe, UAE. Please let me contact me if there are suitable jobs.





I am an inquisitive and standards-driven recruiting professional with 3 years' experience in technology (R&D, product) recruiting who specialises in the cloud, networking, security, networking, optical, and storage domains.





I spent nearly 2.5 years as a recruiting consultant when I first started my work with Careernet Technologies.

Innovium, Juniper Networks, Fujitsu, Sterlite Technologies, Fortinet, Dell R&D, Nokia, Sandisk (Western Digital), and NetApp were among the networking, optical, and storage clients I was working with the R&D team to fill positions for. I also assisted new businesses like Lavelle Networks in filling a few crucial roles.

Later, I joined VMware, a prominent provider of virtualization and cloud computing software and services. In this case, I provided support for BUs such as CMBU & EUC (Cloud), VCDR (Storage), NSX, Velocloud, and Avi Networks (Data center/Networking).





In my prior firms, I have employed for specific (product) and semi-technical jobs. Computer scientists (Java, C, C++, Python), Software Testers (Python Automation), SRE (IAAS), Devops (CI/CD), Data Engineers, Programmers specialised in Routers, Switching, Virtualization (SAAS), File System (Storage), Cyber Security, System Integrators, Full Stack, Back End, UI/UX, and Android Coders are among the positions that I was sourced for.





On LinkedIn Recruiter, GitHub, Stack Overflow, Instahyre, Recruitem, and Seek Out, among other sites, I discover possible applicants. I have experience with ATS and CMS technologies from AMS, Greene House, Workday, and Beamery. In addition to hiring, I also have competence in market mapping, boolean search, and x-ray sourcing, Leadership Hiring, Senior & Mid Senior level Hiring, Head Hunting.