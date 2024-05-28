Career Advice

I am an incoming senior at the University of Michigan, majoring in CS. Over the past few years, I have had the opportunity to gain valuable experience through various internships, which have significantly contributed to my professional growth and skill development. However, this summer, despite my efforts, I was unable to secure an internship. As I approach my final year in college, I am seeking advice on how to make the most of this time and effectively prepare for my future career.







Given everyone's extensive experience and insights in the industry, I would greatly appreciate any guidance that could be provided. Additionally, I am curious about any alternative opportunities, such as freelance work, personal projects, or certifications, that might be beneficial in strengthening my resume and improving my prospects for post-graduation employment.