If more than 50% of internet traffic is mobile, why are there more web developers?
Edit: After discussion, I think there is two reason:
- The main reason is titles. In a mobile project only 1/3 is named as "Mobile Developer". Same fact for the game market.
- Enterprise market in web can make more money. But we need direct statistics to prove. See mobile revenue gap.
Other arguments are relatively weak.
Question:
I did a short research. In 2020 %51 of online traffic is on mobile, also %80 of digital time spent on mobile. Estimated time rate spent on mobile apps vs browser apps is %88 in us. So %45 of online traffic is pure App usage.
Mobile data and time consumption can be high because of watching videos etc. mostly. Usage characteristics, data types are different.
- full-stack 46.82%
- back-end 43.38%
- front-end 25.96%
- mobile 12.45%
- game or graphics 3%
Not just mobile, web devs beat game developers too.
Market shares says the direct opposite:
- Apps: $430.9 billion
- Game: $280.6 billion
- Enterprise(I assume as Web): $237.10 billion
1803
Software Engineer at Google
50% of Internet traffic may be mobile, but > 50% of paid Internet traffic is still on web
6
Mobile Software Engineer
Makes sense.
