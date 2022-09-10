rbo in  
If more than 50% of internet traffic is mobile, why are there more web developers?

Edit: After discussion, I think there is two reason:
  1. The main reason is titles. In a mobile project only 1/3 is named as "Mobile Developer". Same fact for the game market.
  2. Enterprise market in web can make more money. But we need direct statistics to prove. See mobile revenue gap.
Other arguments are relatively weak. 

I did a short research. In 2020 %51 of online traffic is on mobile, also %80 of digital time spent on mobile. Estimated time rate spent on mobile apps vs browser apps is %88 in us. So %45 of online traffic is pure App usage.

Mobile data and time consumption can be high because of watching videos etc. mostly. Usage characteristics, data types are different.

  • full-stack 46.82%
  • back-end 43.38%
  • front-end 25.96%
  • mobile 12.45%
  • game or graphics 3%
Not just mobile, web devs beat game developers too. 

Market shares says the direct opposite:
breezySoftware Engineer at Google 
50% of Internet traffic may be mobile, but > 50% of paid Internet traffic is still on web
Makes sense.

