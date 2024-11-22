raaaaj in
Need Advice: How to Explain a Quick Job Switch to a Hiring Manager?
Hi,
I have around 2.5 years of experience as an SDE1. I got laid off from a big MNC in September and joined another company within a month because I needed a job immediately. I had some doubts but had to take the offer since I was unemployed. My current position is also SDE1. Now, I’m interviewing for SDE2 positions because I’d have to wait at least 1.5 years for a promotion and better compensation here.
I have a hiring manager round scheduled, and just fyi I have also informed HR before starting the interview process that I would be joining this new company but would continue the interview process with your company.
now, what should I tell the hiring manager about why I’m switching after just a month of joining the new company, as i don't want to mention about lay off? Please help me out.
it was silent layoff due to budgets, i had to resign voluntarily and no remarks on my experience.
7
10695
Sort by:
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
I might just be transparent about the layoff. Most hiring managers should know that 95% of the layoffs weren't performance related, so you can just say you got cut because of budgeting reasons, had to take a job to pay the bills, but feel like the current company you're interviewing for is a better fit long term. If you frame it in a way that makes the company you're interviewing for look more positive, that tends to ease up the harshness of any layoff/leaving quickly talk. Don't talk bad about previous employers or even your current one. But definitely talk good about the company you're interviewing for.
30
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,604