Need Advice: How to Explain a Quick Job Switch to a Hiring Manager?





Hi,





I have around 2.5 years of experience as an SDE1. I got laid off from a big MNC in September and joined another company within a month because I needed a job immediately. I had some doubts but had to take the offer since I was unemployed. My current position is also SDE1. Now, I’m interviewing for SDE2 positions because I’d have to wait at least 1.5 years for a promotion and better compensation here.





I have a hiring manager round scheduled, and just fyi I have also informed HR before starting the interview process that I would be joining this new company but would continue the interview process with your company.





now, what should I tell the hiring manager about why I’m switching after just a month of joining the new company, as i don't want to mention about lay off? Please help me out.





it was silent layoff due to budgets, i had to resign voluntarily and no remarks on my experience.