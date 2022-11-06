Sainagendra Gunturu in
Restarting PERM application
Hi I joined my current company in 2015, i got my I140 approved in 2016 with priority date July2016 in EB2 as a developer. Now i got promoted to Senior Manager Engineering with direct repotiees. Company attornies are saying they need to restart my PERM application and will get a new priority date. Is that true ? Is this how it works, any one has any idea ?
rgunt
Hi , your PERM date stays independent of change in application category. Talk to a third party lawyer outside to get a better clarification. And then convey your information to the legal team in your company
SaiG
Hi Thank you but i am still confused because category is still EB2, my role is changed from engineer to engineer manager so they are asking for restarting my entire perm. Two complications 1- i am changing my role with same employer. 2- if they apply new perm will my priority date change ?
