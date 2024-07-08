7-week Software Eng Fellowship

Do you have younger siblings, kids or nieces pursuing CS get a headstart? Or do you want to build 5 AI projects with community and feedback.





Headstarter is running our 8th iteration for our software engineering fellowship. This fellowship consists of building 5 ai projects in 5 weeks and shipping to 1000 users in last 2 weeks.





We are helping more folks become 1% software engineers. Apply here: https://tally.so/r/w4jK2O