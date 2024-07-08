Yasin Ehsan in
7-week Software Eng Fellowship
Do you have younger siblings, kids or nieces pursuing CS get a headstart? Or do you want to build 5 AI projects with community and feedback.
Headstarter is running our 8th iteration for our software engineering fellowship. This fellowship consists of building 5 ai projects in 5 weeks and shipping to 1000 users in last 2 weeks.
We are helping more folks become 1% software engineers. Apply here: https://tally.so/r/w4jK2O
4
1119
Sort by:
trayvee202Software Engineer
I think the most important part of learning software engineering is releasing a product to real users and getting feedback
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,558