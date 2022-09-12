Advice in SE job search without CS degree

I am currently on the job search, and am hoping to get advice from this community.





It seems that the majority of job postings require a CS degree. I majored in business (not CS), and have worked the majority of my career at one company. I am middle-aged.





1) Is it worth it to go back to school and get a CS degree? Are there any reputable online programs?





2) Any suggestions for how to make my skills stand out even without a CS degree?





Any input is greatly appreciated!