Career advice

Hello! I would really appreciate any advice or comments.

I am a college student currently doing my BSc in a course called CSM(Computer science, statistics and mathematics) and I have one year left in my degree.

I have a few doubts that I just would appreciate if people could comment on, especially if you're in similar fields or such.





- I think that my degree opens the door to a lot of career options like data analyst/engineer, business analyst too. But, can I also pursue a career in the ML and Ai field or even cybersecurity after graduation? Or even finance.





- Is this combination of courses a pro or a disadvantage for me in the UAE career field?





- I have an opportunity to have a summer training and internship in a free course ( Machine learning / Cyber security / Business analytics / Finance and Stock Trading) which option do you think would further leverage my resume?





I am aware that my interest matters in this but it also greatly matters to me that my chosen career will be well compensated financially and that I can actually get a job after graduation.





° I am a UAE resident but schooling in an Asian country.