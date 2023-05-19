pseudo0x636F646572 in  
Is Turing a good place to work

Hi everyone, i just did turing interview and i was disappointed with the salary offer

Please my question is, is it really a good place to work at taking salary into consideration
iarslanshoukat  
Yep, salary they offer is very lower compared to their competitors like Toptal, crossover etc.
I'll say take it if you have no other offers but it's better if you can get offer and work at other high paying companies.
They usually want to hire people from low income countries to get as high profits as people while claiming to be top x% talent platform.
pseudo0x636F646572  
Oh really?!, thanks for your response, I’ve been blaming myself thinking I was the one that didn’t negotiate the salary properly
