Is Turing a good place to work
Hi everyone, i just did turing interview and i was disappointed with the salary offer
Please my question is, is it really a good place to work at taking salary into consideration
Oh really?!, thanks for your response, I’ve been blaming myself thinking I was the one that didn’t negotiate the salary properly
I'll say take it if you have no other offers but it's better if you can get offer and work at other high paying companies.
They usually want to hire people from low income countries to get as high profits as people while claiming to be top x% talent platform.