Has anyone heard of remote closing ?
I've just stumbled upon this term and apparently remote closing is a sales role where the "closer" communicates with potential customers, often through phone or video calls, to close high-ticket sales, such as coaching programs, online courses, or other premium services, entirely remotely. This role focuses on guiding prospects to make a final purchasing decision by addressing any questions or objections and highlighting the benefits of the offer.
It seem to be like a commision sales job where you don't generate leads, but rather help with the final decision.
Never seen any offers for such jobs so I thought I'd check if anyone heard of it.
Cheers
gsauceSales Development Representative
Yeah, I've heard of it before. I've actually seen some of those YouTube ads for someone selling a course on how to be one lol. I've never actually seen a dedicated "remote closer" though, I've heard the term tossed around but the only titles I'll actually see are the usual SDR or AE. I have seen those roles performed fully remotely though. Did you come across a "remote closer" specific title?
