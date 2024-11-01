Has anyone heard of remote closing ?





I've just stumbled upon this term and apparently remote closing is a sales role where the "closer" communicates with potential customers, often through phone or video calls, to close high-ticket sales, such as coaching programs, online courses, or other premium services, entirely remotely. This role focuses on guiding prospects to make a final purchasing decision by addressing any questions or objections and highlighting the benefits of the offer.





It seem to be like a commision sales job where you don't generate leads, but rather help with the final decision.





Never seen any offers for such jobs so I thought I'd check if anyone heard of it.





Cheers