kingX in
Will I get an interview?
I am a junior in a T-30 college and have a gpa in the 3.6-3.7 range. What do my chances look like at getting an interview for a full-time PM program at big tech companies like Meta, Google, etc...
I know projects and all matter, which I am working on and enjoying, but I am worried about my GPA not being up-to-par.
2
2097
Sort by:
NicheParallaxTechnical Project Manager
I'm a PM with 4 YOE and I'm having a hard time getting interviews right now. You may want to go for a BA position first. But I'm not from a T-30 school so what do I know 🤷🏻♂️
1
About
Public
Product Manager
Members
11,217