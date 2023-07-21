eggyboi in
Best resources to improve in Python?
Hey all! I'm a Comp Sci student & I currently work for Apple. I would like to move to a role in software development at some point, and I would like to improve my skills in Python before applying. Does anybody have some good resources to improve in this area? I have the basics of Python down and experience in other languages like C++ & JavaScript, but I struggle in finding ways to further my knowledge in real-world applicable scenarios. Any guidance is appreciated! <3
Limes3077
David Beazley's Python Mastery course https://github.com/dabeaz-course/python-mastery might be worth spending some time with.
