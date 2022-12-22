stealth in
Expected TC in Google SWE L5 India
Hello people,
I am in process with Google and the recruiter has asked me to quote expected TC for SWE L5 in India.
Kindly suggest numbers.
#swe
#l5
#faang
#Google
#India
2017
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You can take a look at the salary data specifically for all that here: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/locations/india?search=Google%2C+L5 You can see what other folks are making and what they've gotten offered and you can decide on the best number from there.
