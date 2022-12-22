stealth in  
Software Engineer  

Expected TC in Google SWE L5 India

Hello people,


I am in process with Google and the recruiter has asked me to quote expected TC for SWE L5 in India.


Kindly suggest numbers.


﻿#swe﻿

﻿#l5﻿

﻿#faang﻿

﻿#Google﻿

﻿#India﻿

madscienceSoftware Engineer  
You can take a look at the salary data specifically for all that here: https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/locations/india?search=Google%2C+L5 You can see what other folks are making and what they've gotten offered and you can decide on the best number from there.

