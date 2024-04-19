Are sign on bonuses still around given the current market?

Hello World! Howdy from Texas. I am currently pursuing a master's degree in software development, having transitioned from a background in veterinary medicine with a bachelor's degree in biology. I'm curious about the availability of sign-on bonuses in the current job market as I embark on this new career path in the tech industry. Do you feel like as though they are still being offered and just not talked about? Or do you feel as though they are no longer being offered given the current job market?