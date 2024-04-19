Chewy in
Are sign on bonuses still around given the current market?
Hello World! Howdy from Texas. I am currently pursuing a master's degree in software development, having transitioned from a background in veterinary medicine with a bachelor's degree in biology. I'm curious about the availability of sign-on bonuses in the current job market as I embark on this new career path in the tech industry. Do you feel like as though they are still being offered and just not talked about? Or do you feel as though they are no longer being offered given the current job market?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
They're generally a pretty standard part of most company compensation packages, but a lot of companies also still don't offer them. I'd say you're likely to get it from a large public company, a la FAANG, but smaller companies seems like a crapshoot
jdduellakRecruiter
Depends on what market/geographic area you’re in. Also completely depends on the maturity level of the company. If you’re joining a tech company, the likelihood is higher but doesn’t mean they will. If it’s a non tech company, likelihood is very low
