Best way to follow up on a paused offer?

A couple of months ago, I wrapped up the interview process with a company and the recruiter told me that they liked me, but they weren't sure about upcoming role budgets, so they couldn't hire me at the time.





He said I could follow up in the future to check in, but I was wondering if there's a best time/way to do that? I imagine that right now, they're all running slow or on break, so might not respond. Should I wait to the new year?