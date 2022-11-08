19f7dlj6fdob8gr in
Meta is rescinding offers
Anyone else experience this, seems like they're not honoring recent offers as they prepare to do mass layoffs.
71ljHiucSoftware Engineer
I think they've been doing this for a little while now. The layoffs are going to be insane.
9SFg13Recruiter at Facebook
I'm expecting 10k. The most hired roles in the last year - eng, PM, sales, design, admin. I expect all of these to get slashed to get back to 2020-21 levels (~70k) but likely more layoffs in 2023.
