agni07 in  
Software Engineer  

Experian IC5 salary expectation

Location - India
YOE - 13 Y.O.E 
Waiting for Offer Letter, 
They are offering :
42lpa + 10% PLI(INR)

Current - 
27lpa base pay + 3l bonus + 28l stocks (INR)

Experian is not budging more than 42l and not offering  stocks how should I negotiate 

ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI2 days ago
There's only one data point on levels for an IC5 in India at Experian, but it looks like it's way above what they're offering you. 55LPA compared to your 42, but it's also a full year old data point now so things might've changed since then. https://www.levels.fyi/offer/df176e0f-6a2a-426b-b821-06a51e3a91af
