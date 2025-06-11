agni07 in
Experian IC5 salary expectation
Location - India
YOE - 13 Y.O.E
Waiting for Offer Letter,
They are offering :
42lpa + 10% PLI(INR)
Current -
27lpa base pay + 3l bonus + 28l stocks (INR)
Experian is not budging more than 42l and not offering stocks how should I negotiate
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer at OpenAI2 days ago
There's only one data point on levels for an IC5 in India at Experian, but it looks like it's way above what they're offering you. 55LPA compared to your 42, but it's also a full year old data point now so things might've changed since then. https://www.levels.fyi/offer/df176e0f-6a2a-426b-b821-06a51e3a91af
1
