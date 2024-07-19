RegularGuy in
Advice on getting SDE/SWE Role
I recently graduated with a BS in CS, transitioning from another industry for better work-life balance. Despite applying to over 200 internships without success, I did however get lucky and secured a contractor role as a program manager on a data team at a FAANG company. I would like to move into a SWE role but my current position lacks hands-on engineering tasks. My projects include ML/Data Science work like building CNNs for dementia detection, comparing regression models, and creating clustering algorithms, along with a low-level performance engineering game app. Any advice on gaining experience to apply for junior engineering roles?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
See if you can't engineer something that could help your work as a sort of proof of concept. FAANG companies also usually have mentoring programs for people within the company, so it might be worth finding an engineer to mentor you and get their insight on how you might make that transition as well. I had a mentor when I was at Amazon and it was immensely helpful!
1
RegularGuyComputer Science
Thanks for the insight.
