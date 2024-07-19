Advice on getting SDE/SWE Role

I recently graduated with a BS in CS, transitioning from another industry for better work-life balance. Despite applying to over 200 internships without success, I did however get lucky and secured a contractor role as a program manager on a data team at a FAANG company. I would like to move into a SWE role but my current position lacks hands-on engineering tasks. My projects include ML/Data Science work like building CNNs for dementia detection, comparing regression models, and creating clustering algorithms, along with a low-level performance engineering game app. Any advice on gaining experience to apply for junior engineering roles?