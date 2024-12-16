Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.





I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.





Not only do I feel underpaid, I am also incredibly bored. I want to get out there and work on something new.





I really would love to land a Senior level job at a company that will pay base 150+.





All this being said. What are some recommendations for how to be confident going out there and putting my best foot forward.