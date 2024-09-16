ivalardoharis in  
Hardware Engineer  

Microsoft hiring freeze

Spoke to recruiter 2 days ago.  Had completed my interview loop 1 week back.  He said that hiring freeze has been initiated and i will be put in a talent pool.  He didn't know when freeze will end.  

Have folks here heard the same about hiring freeze at MSFT ?

Should I still have any hope? or just move on from MSFT?

Thanks.

kelvin273Computer Science  
My classmate just got an offer 2 weeks ago so not a company wide freeze definitely
9
ivalardoharisHardware Engineer  
yea... not company wide yet i guess... mostly Azure is getting hit.

