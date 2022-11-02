laissezfaire in
Elon Musk has dissolved the Twitter Board, consisting of nine members, and now serves as the sole director
Seems like he's formally gotten rid of the board now. Now he doesn't need to get board approval for a lot of the things he's about to do.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/musk-ousts-twitter-board-named-sole-director-11667234297
In case anyone was wondering who exactly was on the board that was removed "temporarily": Bret Taylor- co-chief executive of Salesforce Parag Agrawal- former ceo of Twitter Omid Kordestani- Executive Chairman at Twitter from October 2015 to June 2020 (a bay area billionaire) David Rosenblatt- CEO of 1stdibs.com Martha Lane Fox- Baroness Lane-Fox of Soho, founder of lastminute.com (UK) Patrick Pichette- senior vice president and chief financial officer of Google from 2008 until 2015 Egon Durban- co-CEO of Silver Lake, a private equity firm Fei-Fei Li- Co-Director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, and a Co-Director of the Stanford Vision and Learning Lab Mimi Alemayehou- Executive Vice President of the U.S. Overseas Private Investment Corporation and as United States Executive Director of the African Development Bank
