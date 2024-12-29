JustTrying in
Help with Career Guidance
I am currently in a application support role and would like to make the switch to something more exciting. I have a Bachelors in Com SCI and would like to know what roles are worth looking into that are future proof and are accomadating for someone who is an introvert(I hate long zoom calls) looking to grow. I am 25 if this helps. (Ask for any additional details required.
3
2491
Sort by:
atdSite Reliability (SRE)
No way to grow your career without soft skills, so please invest them. My suggestion is learning golang.
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,604