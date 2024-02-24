Received a Full-Time Offer Instead of Internship – Should I Negotiate?

Hello community,





I'm reaching out for some advice and perspectives on my current situation. I am an undergrad senior majoring in Computer Science, set to graduate in May 2024 . Recently, I applied for a Software Development Engineer (SDE) internship at a company based in Michigan, believing it would be a great stepping stone. However, post-interview, which I believe went exceptionally well, the company reached out with a different proposition than expected.





Instead of offering me the internship, HR presented me with a full-time offer for an Associate SDE position. This offer is competitive, especially for an associate level position within the region. After some research, including looking at Glassdoor, I found that the salary they offered me aligns with the average pay range for this role at the company.





Given this context, I'm torn about whether I should enter into negotiations for a better package or accept the offer as is, considering it's already competitive and aligns with the industry average for the area. I understand the importance of not undervaluing oneself, but also want to approach this with a level of pragmatism and gratitude, especially given the unexpected upgrade from intern to full-time associate.





I would greatly appreciate any advice, experiences, or insights you could share on negotiating in situations like these. Is it common to negotiate even when the initial offer seems fair? Would it be wise to attempt to negotiate in my position, and if so, what aspects should I focus on?





Thank you for taking the time to read my post. I look forward to your valuable input!