Tech Internships:

Hey there! I'm a high school junior looking to score an internship in the Tech Field. Right now, I've got a solid grasp on HTML – it's pretty straightforward and nothing too serious. But I'm also working with Python and Java, although I'm not a total pro yet, I'm semi-fluent in it hoping to learn more. I'm all about that continuous learning and improving, and I thought landing an internship could be a great way to level up my skills even more.





Speaking of internships, I'm on the hunt for startups or companies that might consider hiring high schoolers like me. I get that there's this whole thing about us being "young" and "immature," but hey, I've got the qualifications, resume, and CV to prove otherwise.





So Two Questions I got if anyone can answer:





Any tips or pointers on companies that could be a good fit or potentially hiring High Schoolers such as Startups, etc?





Thanks a bunch!