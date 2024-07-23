dLat in
My dad is 45 and he is learning cybersecurity. How is future looking for cybersecurity job Should he learn it If not why
Oh man I'm feeling so bad for my dad. He used to be a truck driver but lost his job because the trucking business is or already down. Can anybody give him an advice, I would be appreciate it. Thank you 😊
I would recommend pops to learn as much as he can, get a cert, & talk to some small consulting/companies where he can learn.
My cousin started off with $60k as his total salary so he may be taking a hit in his salary since he’ll be so junior but it’ll be worth it