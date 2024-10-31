Interview advice for System design

Hey guys, I wanted to ask for general system design advice and study guides you'd recommend for engineers with around 2 years of experience.





Since I'm not senior enough, I wanted to know if interviews are more focused on low level system design like design patterns and more like design a chess game and so on or will it be more high level system design like design tinder and so on like the one listed on this video.









And, I'm looking for resources providing me with the most succinct amount of detail if possible