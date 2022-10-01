H839G88 in
How does Levels.fyi maintain anonymity of offers outside of tech hubs
Does Levels.fyi do anything to protect the anonymity of offer/salary postings that may be the only one from that state or city? For example, they could hide the location or use a different one that is more heavily reported.
Nfyjb5Software Engineer
I think they only show after a certain number are submitted so you’re not the lone swe at the company.
Datum3Data Scientist
Yeah, here's an example where they hide some based on threshhold- https://www.levels.fyi/t/software-engineer/locations/idaho-fals-pocatllojcksn-area
