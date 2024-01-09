Working Abroad for US Tech Companies

Does anyone know any companies that allow their US-citizen employees to move abroad to work? I am currently with Microsoft and at least in my organization, we do not allow it. Does anyone have experience or know of others who have worked for US tech companies abroad (EU/Asia/Aus) as a US-Citizen?





I am a software engineer and usually these types of decisions are allowed as needed. With the prevalence of remote work, it seems like for the most part, relocating to a new country is both not needed, and potentially unneccessarily expensive; however, I'm interested in experiencing new things, so if the opportunity is out there, I'd like to pursue it.