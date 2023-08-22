PM Total Comp

I've worked in tech at a Fortune 100 company for the last 7 years, transitioning from Sales to Product Management at the same company less than 1.5 years ago.





I had no direct PM experience so my comp started at $120k/yr + RSUs (~$20k/yr) as an IC2. Given economic uncertainty at this time our company isn't promoting/giving raises, but at 1.5 years into the role as a PM I get the feeling I am being underpaid and overdue for a promotion given my knowledge of the product, customer base and contributions. Thoughts?





Would love to hear other perspectives!