PM Total Comp

I've worked in tech at a Fortune 100 company for the last 7 years, transitioning from Sales to Product Management at the same company less than 1.5 years ago.
I had no direct PM experience so my comp started at $120k/yr + RSUs (~$20k/yr) as an IC2. Given economic uncertainty at this time our company isn't promoting/giving raises, but at 1.5 years into the role as a PM I get the feeling I am being underpaid and overdue for a promotion given my knowledge of the product, customer base and contributions. Thoughts?
Would love to hear other perspectives!
With my 3 years of PM experience I think your total comp is reasonable for 1.5 years in the role. But, considering your 7 years with the company and deep understanding of the product and customers, I think you should be slightly higher in the 130-140 range at your 2 year work anniversary. Granted this is all through the lens of HCOL area where I love (SF)
